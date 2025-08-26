Former President Joe Biden (left) on June 23, 2022, and the critically endangered right whale, of which just 372 are left (right). (Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

For years, the Biden Administration insisted that offshore wind energy projects complied with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the 1970 law that requires government agencies to use the best available science to evaluate the ecological impacts of major projects before the government can approve them.

But now, a scientific report, which reflects the official position of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), reveals that the approval of the Empire Wind project off New York and New Jersey violated this law.