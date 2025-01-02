FBI Director Christopher Wray; New Orleans terrorism suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar; President Joe Biden

A 42-year-old former Army IT specialist named Shamsud-Din Jabbar committed an act of terrorism by killing 15 in his truck in New Orleans early on New Year’s Day, says the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). And there appears to be abundant evidence, including testimony from his close relatives and videos he posted to Facebook, that radical Islamic ideology motivated Jabbar.

Jabbar’s motivations may come as a surprise to millions of Americans. After all, for the last four years, the FBI, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), President Joe Biden, and other United States agencies that constitute the Intelligence Community (IC) have emphasized that the greatest threat of terrorism comes from white supremacists, not radicalized Islamists.