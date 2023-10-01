U.S. President Joe Biden hugs his son Hunter Biden after being sworn in as U.S. president during his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

In August 2019, President Joe Biden said he "never discussed with my son or my brother or anyone else anything having to do with their business, period," and yet there is a significant and growing body of evidence that Biden did, in fact, talk business with his son.

There is a photograph of President Biden golfing with Hunter and Hunter’s business partner, Devon Archer;

Hunter Biden’s business partners said Joe Biden was sometimes on speaker phone as they discussed business;

Then-Vice President Biden dined and drank coffee with his son’s foreign business partners;

A Biden family associate said President Biden attended a meeting about CEFC, a Chinese energy company;

Hunter Biden recently said his father was in the room when he demanded payment from someone at CEFC.

And now it turns out that a Chinese investment company sent $250,000 to Hunter Biden in July and August of 2019 and that the bank wires named President Biden’s Delaware home as the beneficiary address.

Democrats in Congress note that while Hunter Biden stayed in his father’s home from 2017 and 2019, it’s not yet clear if Hunter was living at his father’s home when the wire transfers arrived in July and August 2019 because he was in the throes of drug and alcohol addiction, and the family didn’t always know where he was.

But Hunter’s epic drug and prostitution binge across the last decade is proof that he was not a man in control of his own life, much less the Biden family business.

Hunter said he had been using hard drugs since the 1980s and was in the throes of addiction in 2014 when the Navy Reserve discharged him after testing positive for cocaine. He was using it again in 2015 after the death of his brother Beau, and again on the anniversary of his death in 2016, and over the next three years until, in 2019, Hunter apparently brought his water-logged computer laptops to a repair store in Delaware.

As such, it’s clear that Joe, not Hunter, ran the Biden family influence-peddling operation. Hunter was merely the bag man, the guy who collected the money on behalf of his family, while Hunter’s father and uncle, James, were the brains of the operation.

In fact, a close look at the deals Hunter Biden made, selling access and influence over his father to foreign companies, betrays an insider knowledge of Obama administration policy that Hunter could not have had separate from his father.