In the wake of Donald Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris, Democrats need to abandon Wokeism and return to their essential, non-racialist working-class nature, say many of the Party’s thought leaders. “I believe the answer is that the Democratic Party should embrace commonsense moral values,” wrote Matthew Yglesias, “and move away from academic fads and deliberate tent-shrinking while redoubling their commitment to ideas that have been pillars of Democratic campaigns for decades.”

That means Democrats should oppose public disorder created by homelessness, climate extremism, anti-white racism, anti-capitalism, language policing, the prioritizing of public employees’ interests over public services, and open borders, he wrote in his “Common Sense Democrat Manifesto,” published the week after the election.

Other influential Democrats and liberals, including Ruy Teixeira, Nate Silver, James Carville, Van Jones, Ezra Klein, David Shor, and Noah Smith, have made a similar critique of the Party. Teixeira notes how Democrats alienated Latinos and working class voters with Woke racial, gender, and climate policies. And Klein notes that the Obama coalition of young voters, racial minorities, and women has weakened, in part due to the power of Donald Trump’s class-focused agenda, and that ignoring the disorder created by progressive homeless policies also contributed to the Party’s weakness.

But there is no evidence that any of the future leaders of the Democratic National Committee are pivoting toward moderation or significant reform. “In speeches,” reported Politico yesterday, “none of the [Democratic National Commitee] DNC chair hopefuls made the case that Democrats should undergo a sweeping shift in their worldview…. Instead, most sold themselves as competent managers and pitched technical solutions.”